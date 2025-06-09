ONE Championship: Jon Di Bella blasts Prajanchai as Aliff face off signals title fight snub

‘I guess he doesn’t want the rematch to happen,’ says interim strawweight kickboxing champ sarcastically after ONE Fight Night 32 dramatics

Jonathan Di Bella has hit out after watching Prajanchai PK Saenchai share a face-off with Aliff Sor Dechapan in the ring at Lumpinee Stadium – a move that all but confirmed he’s been snubbed for a title unification bout.

“I guess he doesn't want the rematch to happen,” Di Bella wrote on social media, sarcastically, reacting to the moment at ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok on Saturday.

The interim strawweight kickboxing champion has been vocal about wanting to unify the belts since beating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 in March. But those calls appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Instead, Prajanchai embraced a respectful face-off with Aliff after the 21-year-old Thai defeated El Mehdi El Jamari by unanimous decision in the co-main event – a fight sources told the Bangkok Post was a de facto title eliminator.

“First of all I would like to say congratulations to Aliff, and I’m sending support to El Jamari,” Prajanchai told fans in the ring. “If this match is going to happen, it would be my honour.”

Aliff was equally humble in his response.

“I really have nothing much to say because I know how good Prajanchai is,” he said. “If I got that chance to get that belt from him, this is my new goal, and I will train harder. It would be an honour to face someone like him.”

But Di Bella, who lost a decision to Prajanchai in June 2024 in a bout many felt could have gone either way, is growing increasingly frustrated.

“Stop making excuses,” the 28-year-old told the Bangkok Post.

“We have to finish our business. Our fight should happen first and then he can go do whatever he wants.”

Prajanchai had already cast doubt on a Di Bella rematch after ONE 172, telling Thai media the Italian-Canadian lacked “killer instinct” – repeating words from ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong, who made similar comments at the post-fight press conference.

Instead, the Thai star appeared more interested in a flyweight super fight with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru.

For now, all signs point to Aliff getting the next shot – and Di Bella being left on the sidelines.