Historic deal to broadcast all Thai football matches live

Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam addresses a press conference held to announce the broadcasting deal on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Corporate giants Gulf Development Plc, Advance Info Service Plc (AIS) and Jasmine International Plc (JAS) have entered into a "historic" pact with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) that will ensure "free" live broadcasts of all domestic leagues and cup competitions.

The deal was announced at a joint press conference attended by the top executives of the signatory parties at the FAT headquarters on Tuesday.

According to FAT president Nualphan Lamsam, the four-year agreement will allow the Thai football fans to watch the Thai Leagues 1, 2 and 3, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the U21 youth league matches besides the Thai Women's Leagues 1 and 2 games.

These matches will be televised through the AIS Play platform and MONOMAX channel.

Nualphan said: "This is a historic day and I am confident that this alliance between Gulf, AIS, JAS and the FAT will usher in a new era of development for Thai football.

"This deal will help us improve the standard of every club in all domestic leagues. I am sure this will lift our leagues to a new level."

Gulf CEO Sarath Ratanavadi said: "We have been supporting football in the country for 10 years now and our support for different teams in Thai Leagues 1, 2 and 3 is continuing.

"AIS is an expert in live broadcasts so I am sure this will make matches more accessible to the fans of smaller clubs in Thai Leagues 2 and 3."

AIS CEO Somchai Lertsuthiwong said: "We are happy to be part of this new endeavour and would like to announce that all the matches will be free to watch."

Acting Jasmine CEO Dr Soraj Asavaprapha said his company is proud to be part of the deal.