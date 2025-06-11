How to create a flawless foundation for good swing

In a perfect world, at the top of your backswing, the club should be parallel to the ground and pointing towards the target. Your lead arm should be extended, with your wrists hinging naturally to create a 90-degree angle between the club shaft and your left arm.

Moving onto the downswing, the building up of the momentum that was started during the backswing is essential for solid ball striking and distance. Start the downswing by initiating the movement with your lower body, specifically your hips and legs, for a smooth transfer of weight from your back foot to your front foot. Maintain the proper sequence of movement, with the lower body leading the way, followed by the torso, and finally, the arms and club.

Shift your weight onto your front foot as you start the downswing, starting with your hips followed by the rotating of your torso towards the target. Try to use your lower body muscles to generate power and create a strong foundation for the rest of the swing.

Creating a whip-like action effect that increases clubhead speed and power at impact should be your main focus, maintaining your wrist hinge until the last moment before impact should be your goal, then release the club with a fluid motion.

Out of Bounds: It is strange that the years on the golf course teach us patience and that the shorter our time left, the greater our capacity for waiting for that one incredible shot.