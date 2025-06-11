ONE Championship: Misaki says she wants to be ‘Stamp Fairtex from Japan’ – then runs into Stamp in elevator

Japanese Shootboxing champ sets her sights on stardom after impressive debut win at ONE Friday Fights 111

Misaki Morita declared she wanted to become the “Stamp Fairtex of Japan” after her impressive ONE Championship debut win.

And fate added a surreal twist just hours later, when she bumped into the real Stamp in an elevator at the fighter hotel in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old Shootboxing atomweight champ earned a unanimous decision over China’s Ran Longshu in a kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 111 last weekend, and immediately set her sights on bigger things.

“Lots of people told me I look like Stamp Fairtex,” she told the Bangkok Post backstage. “And I would love people to recognise me as ‘Stamp Fairtex from Japan’. Of course, I would love to be in the main event as soon as possible.”

Stamp, who trains and lives in Pattaya, was in town to watch teammate Nakrob Fairtex in Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 32 main event, also at Lumpinee Stadium.

Thailand’s former ONE atomweight MMA champ faces an extended spell on the sidelines after her latest injury setback forced her to relinquish her title. Misaki, on the other hand, added she would be happy to return as soon as possible after taking no damage in her bout.

“Since I have zero injuries right now, I could even fight next Friday,” she joked. “Please call me! My condition is always perfect. I almost didn't diet, and I almost didn’t dehydrate myself – I’m always ready.”

She also admitted she had hoped for a more decisive finish.

“I know this is ONE Championship, it’s a very big-scale fight,” she said. “I want to say something – I am stronger than this. I would have loved to have knocked out my opponent, because there are lots of people expecting me and believing in me to show my strength here.

“We all know that Asian fighters all have a strong fighting spirit – that’s why it’s a lot harder to KO Asian fighters. If I really wanted to kick that individual out, I think I could have.”

Misaki felt proud to have carried the flag for Shootboxing, especially after fellow champ Kaito’s debut decision loss to Mohammad Siasarani last month.

“I represented a victory for Shootboxing today,” she said. “Everyone in Japan knows Kaito is strong, but his opponent in that fight was also very strong.”

Misaki was also keeping an eye on the international featured bout of ONE Friday Fights 111, where Filipino Muay Thai fighter Islay Erika Bomogao scored a bonus-winning finish against Nerea Rubio.

“Right now she is fighting – that girl is Islay Bomogao,” Misaki said of who she wanted to call out, as she glanced over to the television in the backstage media room. “I would love to fight the winner of that fight.”