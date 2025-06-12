Patama named BAT honorary life president

Listen to this article

BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, second row, centre. (Photo supplied)

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul has been named honorary life president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT).

Patama, president of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stepped down as BAT chief last month after being confirmed for the BWF top job in April.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Monthon Satchukorn has been named the new BAT president.

Air Chief Marshal Monthon, who was the BAT first vice-president, received 59 votes from all the members who took part in the provisional presidential election. He will serve until 2028.

Air Chief Marshal Monthon, reflecting on his new role, said, "It is such an honour and I would like to thank everyone who has faith in me to serve as the new president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

"The work will be continuous from Khunying Patama and the previous committee.

"Rest assured that I am always open to receiving useful suggestions and comments. I believe we will be able to find ways to develop Thai badminton together."

Patama believes Air Chief Marshal Monthon is the right man for the job.

"Air Chief Marshal Monthon Satchukorn is very suitable for the position of the president of the Badminton Association of Thailand because he has been working with the association for many years and knows the internal problems very well."