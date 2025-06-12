Alonso's new-look Real Madrid chases Club World Cup glory

Listen to this article

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe is looking to add another trophy to his collection this summer. (Photo: AFP)

MADRID - After Real Madrid's hopes of major silverware this season faded the Club World Cup took on far greater importance for them and it will provide an insight into new coach Xabi Alonso's strategy.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, along with new arrivals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen add a fresh look to a team that emerged battered and bruised from a domestic season dominated by bitter rivals Barcelona.

Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso may deploy his favoured 3-4-3 formation which would give England international Alexander-Arnold an important role on the right flank.

Recent Spain debutant Huijsen also bolsters a back-line which has been badly hit by injuries this season.

Madrid still have several players sidelined, including Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga, but some may be able to make their return during the tournament.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to have shoulder surgery after Real's participation ends which they hope is after they have been crowned champions.

Their title ambitions is why they paid a reported pound sterling10 million ($13.5 million) to sign Alexander-Arnold early, his Liverpool contract was due to end on June 30.

In Group H Real Madrid's campaign begins against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami, before facing Mexican outfit Pachuca in Charlotte on June 22.

Alonso's team then face Austria's RB Salzburg in Philadelphia on June 26 in their final group game.

Al-Hilal may be a tougher proposition than many expect, having recently appointed Simone Inzaghi as coach after he guided Inter Milan to the Champions League final.

With a squad full of well-known names, including Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joao Cancelo and Kalidou Koulibaly, Al-Hilal will believe in their chances of causing an upset.

Pachuca have former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon leading the line but are seen as the weakest team in the group.

Madrid beat them 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup last December, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior all on target.

Real also thrashed Salzburg 5-1 in January in the Champions League group phase, although the record 15-time winners were dumped out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

'Ambitious' play

Ancelotti suggested a year ago that top clubs including Madrid would skip the Club World Cup, but was forced to backtrack, and with the winners bagging as much as $135 million, victory is important to the Spanish giants.

After Barcelona reclaimed La Liga on the way to wrapping up a domestic treble, beating Madrid four times in the process, Madrid would also welcome some sporting success to raise morale and increase belief before the new campaign.

Some of the same problems that Ancelotti could not solve are in Alonso's in-tray and the Club World Cup is the first chance for him to answer them.

The Italian complained about a lack of balance because of the top-heavy attack, and Alonso has already suggested Bellingham will be used in a deeper role than previously.

A classy midfielder at Madrid and Liverpool in his playing days, Alonso must find a way of playing both Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe without causing Madrid too many problems at the back.

"We have to get everything we can out of them -- I have ideas," said Alonso earlier this month.

"I am thinking about how to make a balanced team... (and create) a stability that will allow individual qualities to flourish."

Madrid's football was often criticised under Ancelotti, to the Italian's chagrin, and Alonso said he wants his team to excite the fans.

"We want an ambitious and active game, knowing how to take the initiative, and we have the players for it," he added.

"I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans."

Alexander-Arnold's supreme passing range may help Madrid overcome the absence of Toni Kroos, who left last summer, while Croatian veteran Luka Modric is playing his final matches for the club before departing.

Leaving with a trophy would be an appropriate farewell for one of the game's modern greats, while record 15-time European Cup winners Madrid would also take pride in being the first team to win the expanded Club World Cup.