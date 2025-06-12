Ferrari target third straight Le Mans triumph

Listen to this article

Ferrari celebrate their win at Le Mans in 2024. (Photo: AFP)

LE MANS, France - Ferrari's Formula One fortunes may be flagging but the Italian constructor start this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hour Race as favourites targeting a third consecutive triumph in motorsport's fabled endurance classic.

Roger Federer is acting as celebrity starter with the tennis icon getting the 93rd edition of the jewel in four-wheeled endurance racing’s crown under way at 1600 local time (1400GMT) on Saturday.

Twenty-four hours later, through daylight, darkness and dawn, the 21 elite Hypercars will battle it out over 300 laps (4,000 kilometres plus) in front of a sell-out 320,000 crowd burning the midnight oil with copious quantities of coffee and beer.

Ferrari made a triumphant return after a 50 year absence to land Le Mans’ centenary race in 2023, repeating the feat last year.

The Prancing Horse stable ended Toyota’s run of five consecutive wins from 2018 to 2022 with the Japanese manufacturer out to reclaim their crown 40 years after their first Le Mans appearance.

A shake-up in the regulations for 2023 sparked fresh interest in the premier class and this year Ferrari, Toyota and Porsche face challenges from Aston Martin, Cadillac, BMW, Alpine, and Peugeot.

Ferrari’s position as the team to beat is bolstered by their bright start to the season, reeling off wins in the first three world endurance races in Qatar, Imola and Belgium.

But Antonio Fuoco, who took the chequered flag 12 months ago along with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, is taking nothing for granted.

“Compared to last year, everyone is closer to the other, it’s going to be a tough battle,” forecast the 29-year-old Italian driver.

Ferrari team manager Batti Pregliasco is wary of the threat posed by Toyota.

“The idea of winning a third Le Mans in a row would be magnificent,” he said.

“But the Toyotas are very strong here because they have the experience, the ability, and the means to win.”

‘Bitter-sweet’

Nyck De Vries was sharing driving duties in the Toyota that came off second best in 2024, and the 30-year-old Dutchman is hungry for revenge.

“Finishing second last year was a great result but after such a long race, with so many different emotions, it felt bitter-sweet, so we want to put that right this year,” said De Vries, summarily sacked by Red Bull’s then Alpha Tauri sister team midway through the 2023 F1 season.

De Vries is one of a cluster of former F1 drivers including former world champion Jenson Button seduced by the lure of adding their name on the hallowed Le Mans roll of honour — just as Fernando Alonso did in 2018-19 for Toyota, the veteran Spaniard emulating the likes of F1 greats from yesteryear like Graham Hill, Phil Hill and Jochen Rindt.

Joining the 21 Hypercars are 17 entries in the LMP2 class and 24 in the LMGT3 category in an event that has been visited by tragedy over the years, with 22 drivers perishing.

Le Mans, where eye-watering speeds of up to 400kmh have been reached on the Sarthe circuit’s Mulsanne straight, marks the 70th anniversary of the 1955 disaster this weekend when pieces of debris from Pierre Levegh’s car rained down on the crowd, killing 81 spectators, although a definitive death toll was never established.

A sombre reminder then of the dangers faced by the 186 drivers taking part — including the all women Iron Dames LMGT3 team of Sarah Bovy, Rahel Fry and Celia Martin.

The encouraging news for this brave bunch is that the French met office forecast looks benign, with no rain or storms predicted over the weekend which kicks off with qualifying for pole on Thursday night.