ONE Championship: Aliff understands Di Bella’s frustration after Prajanchai title shot

Aliff Sor Dechapan has admitted he understands Jonathan Di Bella’s frustration – after earning a ONE Championship title opportunity against Prajanchai PK Saenchai that some believe should have gone to the Canadian-Italian first.

The 21-year-old Malaysian-Thai striker scored a dominant win over Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32 last weekend in Bangkok, and was joined in the ring afterward by Prajanchai, the promotion’s reigning strawweight Muay Thai champion.

A clash between the two now appears likely for later this year – but Di Bella, ONE’s interim strawweight kickboxing titleholder, believes he’s being overlooked.

“I absolutely understand his frustration,” Aliff told the Bangkok Post. “Because if I was him, I think I would want the [undisputed] kickboxing belt. Yeah, I think I would also be frustrated about that.”

Di Bella captured the interim title in March at ONE 172 in Japan and has since pushed for a rematch with Prajanchai, who narrowly beat him by decision last year in a fight many observers felt could have gone the other way.

Prajanchai, who has yet to defend his kickboxing title, could now find himself at the centre of growing pressure from two directions – with Malaysian and Thai fans backing Aliff’s rise, and Di Bella campaigning for resolution in the kickboxing ranks.

But for now, the attention has shifted to Muay Thai – and Aliff is ready to make history.

“I would be very happy if that fight [against Prajanchai] happens and I also think all the Malaysian fans are with me,” he said. “I have got a lot of messages of support, because I would be the first Malaysian in ONE Championship to get a title shot.

“Prajanchai is definitely a really, really good fighter. When he was at his peak getting all his achievements, I don’t even know where I was at that time. He has had so many achievements.”

Aliff said he hopes the title fight can take place in September, giving him time to prepare properly.

“I really want to train really hard,” he added. “I want a minimum of two months of training in order to prepare to face him.

“I really like fighting with someone who is so good because it makes me have a goal and more ambition. I’m more motivated to fight and train. So I really want to fight with him and it would be my honour.”

Although his focus is currently on Muay Thai, Aliff said he is also open to returning to kickboxing – but needs more time before he could challenge someone like Di Bella.

“If I get a chance I would like a shot in kickboxing again,” said Aliff, who was dominated by former title challenger Zhang Peimian in April 2024.

“But of course my skills are not to be compared with Jonathan Di Bella. I think I need a few more fights to work my way up.”