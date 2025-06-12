ONE Championship: Abdallah Ondash targets KO and contract in Friday Fights 112 main event

Lebanese striker looks to build on five-fight win streak and earn full-time deal at Lumpinee Stadium

Lebanese rising star Abdallah Ondash has declared his intention to score another knockout – and secure a full-time ONE Championship contract – when he headlines ONE Friday Fights 112 this week in Bangkok.

“I’m so excited to fight again,” Ondash told the Bangkok Post ahead of his Muay Thai main event with veteran Thai striker Singdomthong. “I’ve been waiting for this moment and I’m ready to give it my all.”

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Lumpinee Stadium, racking up five wins on the Friday Fights series – three of them by knockout. Another finish, he said, would be a clear message to ONE’s matchmakers.

“For every fight I have, my goal is always to score a KO,” Ondash said. “And a KO over Singdomthong will be making a big statement. Securing the contract is absolutely my goal – it’s what I have been working toward.”

The Ondash name could soon become even more familiar to ONE fans, with Abdallah’s younger brother Ramadan also set to return later this month at ONE Friday Fights 114, another tentpole event at the iconic Bangkok venue.

“Ramadan is preparing harder than ever and aiming for another victory and the big contract,” Abdallah said.

Friday’s card at Lumpinee features another mix of international and Thai fighters, as ONE continues its weekly showcase of emerging Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA talent.

There were no issues at Thursday’s weigh-ins and hydration tests, with all fighters on the card passing, and their bouts made official.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 112:

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang vs. Abdallah Ondash – Catchweight Muay Thai (127lbs)

Kritpet PK Saenchai vs. Thway Lin Htet – Strawweight Muay Thai

Face Erawan vs. Payaksurin JP Power – Catchweight Muay Thai (124lbs)

Samanchai Sor Sommai vs. Arsoonnoi Sitjasing – Strawweight Muay Thai

Tahaneak Nayokatasala vs. Binladin Sangmorakot – Catchweight Muay Thai (123lbs)

Khunpon Aekmuangnon vs. Tang Qiqin – Catchweight Muay Thai (129lbs)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai vs. Moe Htet Aung – Flyweight Muay Thai

Padejsuk NF Looksuan vs. Enzo Clarisse – Strawweight Muay Thai

Josh Trowbridge vs. Saw Min Min – Bantamweight Muay Thai

Zhang Haiyang vs. Hiroki Naruo – Catchweight Kickboxing (139lbs)

Kasim Magomedshapiev vs. Hidenari Saijo – Lightweight MMA

Trong Vinh Mui vs. Xiangzhao Yin – Flyweight MMA

ONE Friday Fights 112 airs live in Asia primetime and streams globally on YouTube in select territories.