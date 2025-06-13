Official invite sent to Asean nations, including Cambodia

From left, Chaiyapak Siriwat, Chief Operating Officer of the SEAGF Office, Pimol Srivikorn, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand and Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong attend a meeting.

An official invitation letter was sent to all member countries that will participate in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year while a Games song was also unveiled during a council meeting yesterday.

Representatives from 11 member countries that will participate in the tournament took part in the SEA Games Federation Council meeting, chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong yesterday.

Also present at the meeting were Chaiyapak Siriwat, Chief Operating Officer of the SEAGF Office, Pimol Srivikorn, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

The Games' song is called "1%", written by rapper Golf F.Hero and performed by Violette Wautier and Golf F.Hero. There are Thai and English versions of the song.

"Today is a good day for Thailand as we have officially kicked off many things. Today, we have officially sent an invitation letter to all member countries to participate in the 33rd SEA Games. All member countries have sent their entry forms by number and entry forms by name will soon follow.

"As for the official release of the 33rd SEA Games song, '1%', it has a good meaning and a melody that should encourage both athletes and fans."

Sorawong also revealed that Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa believed that by the time the SEA Games take place in December, the issue of the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia should be resolved.

"However, if that is not the case, the organisers will have a way to allow the Cambodian athletes to enter and exit the country," he said.

"Actually, we should separate sports and politics. I saw some comments yesterday and I admit that I felt a little sad. I wish people could separate sports and politics."

The Games will take place in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla from Dec 9-20. It is the seventh time Thailand will host the event, having previously done so in 1959, 1967, 1975, 1985, 1995 and 2007.