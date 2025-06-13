Football: Ishii admits Thailand face uphill task

Listen to this article

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii upon his arrival in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand national team coach Masatada Ishii has admitted that it would now be "difficult" for the War Elephants to qualify for the 24-team 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

The national team arrived in Bangkok on Thursday after suffering a 3-1 loss to Turkmenistan in their second Group D game of a qualifying tournament on Tuesday night in Ashgabat.

The defeat left Thailand in second place in the group with three points from two games. They had earlier beaten Sri Lanka 1-0 in their first pool match.

Turkmenistan top the standings with a perfect six points.

Only the winners of the six groups in the qualifying tournament will advance and join the 18 countries who have already made it to the finals in Saudi Arabia.

Ishii urged his players to start preparing for their next Fifa Day matches in September when Thailand will be hosting the prestigious King's Cup tournament.

"It's a pity that we could not get a good result in Ashgabat," said the Japanese coach.

"Until the next Fifa Day, there is time for every player to improve his game with the aim of putting on a winning performance.

"When the results are below expectations, there is bound to be criticism. We must accept and understand that.

"There is something that I have to improve, and there are things that the staff coaches and players have to improve as well.

"There were many factors that made us lose with the artificial turf being one of them.

"But we must admit that the Turkmenistan players were more organised on the pitch.

"It's difficult [for us to qualify for the finals now] because of the loss, but from now on, I hope to win every game."

"Now the time has come for us to select players with the 2030 World Cup in mind."

The Thai national team will next take part in the 51st King's Cup in September.

They will play their third Group D game of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign against Taiwan on Oct 9.