Mixed emotions on Ange's departure from Tottenham

Listen to this article

There have been differing reactions to the departure of Ange Postecoglou as manager of Tottenham Hotspur. However, the reality was that winning the Europa trophy was not enough to disguise what had otherwise been a grim season with Spurs finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Despite the Australian fulfilling his often mocked promise of a trophy in the second season, there was little chance that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was going to accept Spurs suffering an astonishing 22 league defeats and only 11 victories. To be fair to the manager having so many injured players certainly didn't help his cause, but that doesn't fully explain the poor performances.

Nonetheless the Australian gaffer will be missed certainly by neutrals who enjoyed his interviews which definitely had a unique Down Under flavour. When questioned about his tactics he famously answered "that's the way we play mate."

He reportedly had a good relationship with the players. Captain Son Heung-Min called him a "legend" and praised him for the Europa success, Tottenham's first trophy in 17 years. In an Instagram tribute Son said: "You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second." The Korean skipper concluded the message with "thank you mate."

Postecoglou is the first Australian to manage major British clubs, having won the Scottish title with Celtic for two seasons before moving to Spurs. Where he goes next remains to be seen.

For many years it has been Aussie players rather than managers who have made their mark on English football and some have become real stars. Here are a few you may recall.

Perhaps the best known is Harry Kewell a brilliant winger, first with Leeds United with whom he scored 45 goals in 181 appearances from 1996-2003. He then moved to Liverpool where his career was hampered by injuries, although he scored 12 goals in 93 appearances. He also represented Australia 56 times, scoring 17 times.

Kewell also had short spells managing lower division teams Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic.

One of Kewell's teammates at Leeds from 1999-2002 was another Aussie, Mark Viduka, a powerful centre forward. During his time at Leeds Viduka scored 59 goals in 130 appearances before moving on to Middlesbrough and then Newcastle.

Arguably the true pioneer was Craig Johnston, the first Aussie to win the English league title. The midfielder, nicknamed "Skippy", was a key player in the magnificent Liverpool teams of the 1980s. He went on to win an impressive five titles from 1981-88. He also designed the very popular Adidas Predator football boot.

The first Aussie to win a Premier League title was Robbie Slater with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 season. The midfielder went on to play for West Ham and Southampton.

In more recent times one of the best-known Australian players has been Tim Cahill, a tireless midfielder for Everton from 2004-2012, He scored 56 goals for the Toffees, celebrating each time by "boxing" with the corner flag.

There have also been many successful Australian goalkeepers. In the 1990s Mark Bosnich was one of the outstanding 'keepers in the Premier League, making 179 appearances for Aston Villa. Another goalie, Mark Schwarzer was the first non-British player to appear in more than 500 Premier League matches, primarily with Middlesbrough and Fulham.

A final word from Postecoglou on his time at Spurs: "My overriding emotion is one of pride."