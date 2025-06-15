Santiphap vows to do his best for new club Chonburi

Major boost: Chonburi's new signing Santiphap Channgom. (Photo supplied)

Chonburi have strengthened their squad by signing Thailand international Santiphap Channgom from BG Pathum United.

Santiphap was on Saturday officially unveiled as a new Chonburi signing.

Back in the top flight after spending a season in Thai League 2, the Sharks had earlier confirmed signing three new players -- Oege-Sietse van Lingen, Nattanan Biasamrit and Nattapong Sairiya.

The 28-year-old Santiphap has joined a club which will be coached by Teerasak Pho-on.

The Sharks are scheduled to start their training camp for the new season on Monday.

Santiphap started playing football with Police Tero before joining Air Force United on loan for the 2017 season.

He joined BG Pathum United in the 2020 season and is currently one of the key members of the Thai national team coached by Japanese Masatada Ishii.

The right wing back said on Saturday: "I am very happy to become a new member of Chonburi.

"The Sharks have a long history as a team and are known for grooming young stars.

"They have good facilities, some very good players and also a good coach.

"I will try to do my best and help Chonburi finish among the top 10 clubs in Thai League 1," said Santiphap.

"I hope Chonburi fans will keep supporting the team."