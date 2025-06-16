Royal Ascot battling 'headwinds' to secure foreign aces: racing director

Royal Ascot faces challenges but has attracted high quality foreign runners. (Photo: AFP)

PARIS - The "headwinds" of prizemoney and rival racing festivals are even more concerning than they were last year but nevertheless the quality of foreign runners at Royal Ascot is "pretty positive", director of racing Nick Smith told AFP.

The five-day meeting -- described by Hong Kong-based Australian trainer David Hayes as "Melbourne Cup week on steroids" -- which starts on Tuesday is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Royal Procession.

Thankfully for the members of the Royal Family and their guests the carriages are led by horses considerably slower than the splendid thoroughbreds that provide the day's entertainment.

Mixing it with the best of mainstream European talent there will be runners from Japan, Australia, the United States and "quirky" runners like from Norway.

Despite famous victories for Australian horses in years gone by from Choisir's remarkable double to superstar Black Caviar and American star Tepin it takes both a lot of hard graft and Smith's powers of persuasion to coax their successors back.

Smith concedes that unable to compete in terms of prizemoney -- Royal Ascot this year will boast at least pound sterling10 million ($13.5 million) -- and festivals such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia make his task that much tougher.

"The headwinds are more concerning and more widespread than last year," he told AFP by Zoom on Friday.

"None of those problems have gone away and they have even been exacerbated.

"It is getting harder and harder every year.

"Over 50 Japanese horses went to Saudi and Dubai and those sort of numbers are not replicated in Europe.

"We are doing our best in difficult circumstances.

"So overall I am satisfied with the situation."

Smith, who has been at Ascot since 2000, says that he along with his colleagues at Goodwood and York, who also have their festivals in late July and August, work closely together.

"Every horse's connections are different, every owner and trainer has different priorities," he said.

"It is a very tailored approach. Some trainers just do not have travelling in their psyche and that is fine, that is their policy.

"It is a bespoke programme. It is a very different sell in Europe and we work as best as we can.

"We do get more quality runners

"Top quality is what counts and we hope for the connections, the public and world wide audiences the horses run well."

- 'Always wanting more' -

Smith says subsidies are offered to runners that are three-years and older as "you have to do that, you would get nowhere if you did not".

Two-year-old's are excluded as "they could be anything and if we did there would be planeloads of them".

Satono Reve, who bids to become Japan's first winner at the meeting after 10 previous challengers fell short, in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes as well as America's top-rated US turf horse Carl Spackler, who is Australia-bound, in the Queen Anne Stakes are perhaps the most eye-catching.

"It would not be the strongest year nor the weakest," said Smith.

"The numbers are not so relevant, more important is they are genuinely competitive.

"Wesley Ward's two-year-old's are very strong.

"There are also a few quirky horses, including a Norwegian runner later in the week.

"The Australian Asfoora coming back (after winning the King Charles III Stakes last year) is great though the Aussie sprinters this year have been up and down truth be known.

"Overall, though, pretty positive."

Smith says of course there are names missing that would have enriched the meeting even more.

"One is always wanting more," he said.

"I would have liked Hong Kong stars Romantic Warrior and Ka Ying Rising but one has to accept that talent seems to spread itself around."

There is though much for Smith to enthuse about, attendance will be up from last year, and the Saturday of Royal Ascot remains the only race meeting outside of the US that NBC broadcasts on its main channel.

"As ever it is a big week, a chance to be positive, show the best of British racing, advertise what Britain does best," he said.

"We can get back to the politics and controversy in a week or so's time which I am sure we will!"