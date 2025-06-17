Thailand face tough battles in HK

Listen to this article

Thai women's national volleyball team players Piyanut Pannoy, left, and Pimpichaya Kokram pose for a photograph at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday.

Thailand women's volleyball team on Monday left for Hong Kong to take part in their second week of matches in the Volleyball Nations League.

The 16-strong squad, which is spearheaded by seasoned stars like captain Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Pornpun Guedpard and Piyanut Pannoy, face another round tough matches in Hong Kong.

The event gets underway on Wednesday and will run until Sunday.

The Thais will start off with a match against red-hot Japan, followed by games against top-ranked Italy, Czech Republic, and Bulgaria.

Thailand coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai said at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday that his players were all fit and ready for the second week of matches. "Right now, no one has any serious injuries," he told reporters.

"We have tried to take care of the mistakes we made during the first week in almost every position.

"I think the players look better now in all departments such as serve reception, attacking and blocking.

"We will try to let players take on different roles in each match because this is the squad we are planning to field in the World Championship."

The FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 2025 will take place in Thailand from Aug 22 to Sept 7.

Kiattipong added that his team will be facing some tough teams in the Hong Kong leg of the tournament.

"We have studied the game and tactics of our opponents in Hong Kong and it won't be a stroll in the park for us," said the Thai coach.

"Japan, I think, are the strongest team in the group -- they didn't drop a set in the first week.

"They have the same physique as our players but they put a lot of power behind their smashes. It will be a difficult game for us, but I am sure our players will learn a lot from this game.

"Italy are the No.1 ranked team in the world and also play at a very high level."

Ajcharaporn admitted that the first two games against Japan and Italy will be very tough for Thailand.

"Japan have some young players but they are all very good. We'll have to be at our very best against Japan and Italy."