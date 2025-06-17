ONE Championship suspends Lucas Gabriel after positive doping test at Lumpinee

Brazilian MMA fighter’s win overturned after testing positive for banned substances at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Championship has suspended Lucas Gabriel after the Brazilian mixed martial artist tested positive for multiple banned substances, a source told the Bangkok Post.

The 25-year-old will serve a six-month ban following a failed doping test immediately after his unanimous decision win over Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 3.

Gabriel tested positive for Furosemide and Betamethasone, both prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s International Standard Prohibited List.

His sample was collected at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The in-competition test was administered by International Doping Tests & Management (IDTM), a Sweden-based anti-doping organisation that works with more than 300 sporting bodies worldwide, including the NFL, NBA and PGA Tour.

As a result, Gabriel’s victory over Zhang – on his main roster debut after two wins on the ONE Friday Fights series – has been overturned and recorded as a no contest.

After the fight, Gabriel, representing Nova União Phuket, had proposed to his partner in the ring following a bloody and brutal battle with Zhang; she accepted, holding their young daughter in her arms.

Gabriel has accepted full responsibility for the violation and agreed to serve the suspension under ONE’s Anti-Doping Program, the source added.

IDTM merged with Drug Free Sport International in 2018, providing testing and results management across multiple professional sports globally.

This suspension is the latest enforcement of ONE Championship’s anti-doping policies, following bans handed down in recent months to Elias Mahmoudi, Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex, Banma Duoji and Dmitri Menshikov.

Canadian MMA heavyweight Ben Tynan, suspended for 12 months after a positive test in April 2024, is set to return in August against Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 34.