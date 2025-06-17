ONE Championship: Aliff defends Johan Ghazali, urges support – ‘he made Malaysians know Muay Thai’

Aliff Sor Dechapan says Jojo is ‘still young and has a lot of room to grow’ following backlash after loss at ONE Fight Night 32

Listen to this article

Aliff Sor Dechapan has offered some words of encouragement to fellow Malaysian ONE Championship fighter Johan Ghazali – and urged fans to stay behind him despite a dip in form.

Ghazali suffered a narrow split decision loss to Colombian-American Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 this month at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It was the 18-year-old’s third defeat in five fights since signing a full-time contract with ONE Championship, prompting a wave of criticism from fans on Malaysian social media.

But Aliff, who is now riding serious momentum after his win over Elmehdi El Jamari at the same event, believes the teenage sensation still has huge potential.

“I think he’s still very young and still has a lot of room to grow,” Aliff told the Bangkok Post. “He’s someone that has made Malaysians know Muay Thai – that’s very important and I think he’s a great kid. I think he still has a long way to go.”

The 21-year-old Thai-Malaysian added he had given “Jojo” a simple message after the fight: “Don’t stop, keep moving, and make today better than yesterday.”

Aliff has been enjoying a spike in popularity back home since his recent win – which may set up a strawweight Muay Thai world title fight later this year against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

“I’m very happy right now because in Malaysia, I just left my car and people recognised me already, so it’s crazy,” added Aliff, who made a quick trip back from Thailand for a few days after his win. “I’m happy to be recognised.”

But despite his own rising profile, Aliff was quick to acknowledge Jojo’s role in helping raise the profile of Muay Thai in their home country.

“I think the Malaysians know both me and Jojo now – but I still need to practise speaking to people and the media,” he said with a smile. “Jojo is still No 1 there.”

Ghazali, who fights out of Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp, had burst onto the scene with four straight wins – three of them via finish – on the ONE Friday Fights series before earning his contract in 2023 aged just 16.