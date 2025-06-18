Thai girls ready for U19 showdown with Vietnam

Thai U19 girls' team players train in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

Regional rivals Thailand and Vietnam will square off in the title showdown of the Asean U19 Girls' Championship 2025 on Wednesday.

Vietnam entered the final after whitewashing Indonesia 4-0 in the semi-finals at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, where Thailand crushed Myanmar 5-1.

Thailand U19 girls' team coach Nuengrutai Srathongwian told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday: "We are ready for the final.

"It is great that we don't have any injury worries, and we expect that this match to be a valuable experience for the players as they will face Vietnam, the strongest and most experienced team in the tournament.

"This will be a challenging match for our players, and if they can win, it will be a big step for the team.

"I think Vietnam will also be well-prepared for the game. Whether we will do well or not will depend on the opponents as well. We can only try to prepare ourselves for the match in the best way possible.

"We have studied their style already, and I hope our players will create some good memories for themselves no matter what the condition of the pitch or the atmosphere at the venue.

"It will be all about rhythm and avoiding mistakes.

"The Vietnamese have two very good players, so we will be marking them throughout the game."

The Asean U19 Girls' final will kick off at 6.30pm this evening at the same venue in Ho Chi Minh City.

Rabbits sign Japan's Doi

BG Pathum United have officially announced the signing of 27-year-old Japanese forward Tomoyuki Doi from Geylang International, a club in the Singapore Premier League, to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Doi expressed his excitement about joining the Rabbits, saying: "It is an amazing feeling to wear the BG jersey. I can't wait to play and score goals for the team.

"I know Thai football is among the best in Southeast Asia and highly competitive.

"As a striker, I will give my all to help BG Pathum win every competition."

Doi began his professional career with Albirex Niigata Singapore in 2020. He then moved to Hougang United in 2021 before returning to Japan to play for Fujieda MYFC in 2022. After that, he played for FK Bylis in the Albanian league.

Most recently, he returned to Singapore to join Geylang in 2024, scoring 50 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions last season.