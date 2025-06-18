Follow through is vital for a smooth and fluid swing

Listen to this article

Follow through completely and don't stop your swing abruptly after making contact with the ball. Allow the club to release naturally through impact, following the path established by your setup and body rotation. Trust your swing mechanics and focus on maintaining a smooth and fluid motion through impact.

Extend your arms fully through impact, ensuring a full release of energy into the ball. Your lead arm should be straight at impact, with your hands ahead of the clubhead for a downward strike on the ball. Focus on swinging through the ball rather than at it, maintaining extension and follow-through for maximum power and control.

All of the above sounds great and simple, however, we all know that swinging a golf club can be a wee bit more complicated than that. All we can do is try to perfect things like grip, setup, alignment etc -- this means hours of painful practice. Even after practising, there is no guarantee that everything will work perfectly. Just take a look at all those perfect swings that started off from the first tee of last week's major. You would think playing par or 3 or 4 over would be well within reach of all who teed up last week but, as we saw, this was well and truly not the case. Therefore, swing mechanics is one thing but what goes on between the ears is another!

Out of Bounds: As we all know, controlling one's frustration and patience on the golf course is perhaps the first requisite that has to be learned if we wish to come in with a reasonable score. Therefore, it's difficult to understand several of those playing in the US Open last week who have apparently failed to fully understand this.