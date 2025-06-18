ONE Championship: Yuki Yoza vows to KO Petchtanong, earn shot at Jonathan Haggerty

Japanese star eyes bantamweight kickboxing title contention with another statement win at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18

Listen to this article

Yuki Yoza has promised to knock out Thai veteran Petchtanong – and earn a shot at reigning ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

The Japanese star will face the former champion at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

“I can’t stop here,” Yoza said. “I’ll definitely KO him and grab the bonus and the right to challenge for the title.”

The 27-year-old made a big statement on his promotional debut in May, handing Elbrus Osmanov his first career loss in a dominant performance at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Now 19-2 as a professional, with nine knockouts, Yoza believes a second straight win will earn him a place in the division’s top five – and move him closer to a world title opportunity.

Their upcoming clash is already being billed as a “dream” matchup between two of the most technical strikers on the roster. The pair have trained together in the past, adding further intrigue to a bout that could reshape the bantamweight pecking order.

Petchtanong, 39, was stripped of the bantamweight kickboxing title in 2023 after testing positive for a banned substance, and received a one-year suspension. He returned in June 2024 with a second-round TKO of Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68, but has not fought since.

A planned comeback against Nabil Anane last December was cancelled after he failed hydration and missed weight, while a February bout in Qatar against Ilias Ennahachi was also scrapped when Ennahachi was ruled unfit to compete.

Currently ranked No 3, Petchtanong will be putting that status on the line in his long-awaited return – against a hungry and fast-rising contender in Yoza.

He is just as confident as his younger counterpart, however, telling the Bangkok Post he was excited for the matchup, and ready to fast track his journey back to the belt.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will air live in Asia primetime on Channel 7HD in Thailand, and globally via ONE’s digital platforms. Tickets are available via Thai Ticket Major.