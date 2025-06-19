Thailand expects 18,000 athletes, officials at SEA Games

Thailand will welcome around 18,000 athletes and officials who will participate in the 33rd SEA Games, scheduled to take place in Thailand later this year.

The Dec 9-20 tournament will be held in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla as Thailand prepares to host the biennial Games for the seventh time.

In a meeting to discuss the readiness of the SEA Games and preparations for the Asean Para Games at the Tourism and Sports Ministry yesterday, minister Sorawong Thienthong said around 18,000 athletes and officials will take part in the SEA Games tournament while 4,000 athletes and officials will participate in the Asean Para Games between Jan 20-26, 2026.

The official numbers will be unveiled when the entry forms by name are submitted by the National Olympic Committee of all the 11 Southeast Asian member countries on Sept 1.

According to Sorawong, the Games' organising committee is also planning to stage a torch relay in four host cities of the SEA Games and the Asean Para Games -- Bangkok, Chon Buri, Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima -- to promote both events. The organisers are also cooperating with other member countries for promotional activities, especially with Malaysia, which will host the 2027 tournament.

The minister also confirmed the plan to stage the opening ceremony at Sanam Luang on Dec 9 while the closing ceremony will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 20.

"As for the 13th Asean Para Games, the opening ceremony will be on Jan 20, 2026, possibly held at the Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, while the closing ceremony will be on Jan 26 at the 80th Anniversary Stadium," he added.