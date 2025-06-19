Thai spikers let Japanese off the hook in HK opener

Listen to this article

Thailand players celebrate a point during the match against Japan in Hong Kong. (Photo: volleyball-world.com)

Thailand blew a two-set lead as they went down 3-2 to Japan in the opening game of week two of the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Playing in Pool 5, the Thais stunned the Japanese by taking the first two sets 25-18, 25-23.

However, the Japanese showed their tenacity and fighting spirit as they clawed their way back to win the match 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-11) in just over two hours at Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong.

Middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang was the highest scorer for Thailand with 21 points from 17 kills, three blocks and one ace. Outside hitter Warisara Seetaleod had 14 points, all kills.

Japan outside hitter Wada had a game-high 29 points from 24 kills and three blocks, while outside hitter Yoshino contributed 21 points, from 18 kills and three blocks.

It was a fifth straight win for the Japanese team, but it was the first time they dropped a set in VNL 2025. They won all four matches during the first week in Ottawa, Canada.

For Thailand, it was their fourth loss of the campaign. Their only win came against France in the last match of the first week in Beijing, China.

Thailand will play top-ranked Italy in their second match of Pool 5 at the same venue on Thursday.

Olympic champions Italy defeated Bulgaria 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15) on Wednesday.