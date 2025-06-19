Teerasil and Rabbits part company

German coach Marco Goeckel. PR

Veteran striker Teerasil Dangda's contract with BG Pathum United has come to an end and the former Thailand star is parting ways with the club, it was confirmed by the Rabbits on Wednesday.

A Pathum United statement issued on Wednesday said: "We would like to thank Teerasil Dangda, the 36-year-old striker, who was a regular contributor to our success throughout his time at the club. His contract with the Rabbits expired at the end of the 2024-2025 season."

Teerasil joined Pathum United in the 2020-2021 season and played a key role in the club's march to the Thai League 1 title in his first year with the Rabbits.

In addition, he also won the Thailand Champions Cup twice and the Revo League Cup in the 2023-2024 season with the club.

Teerasil, who is nicknamed 'Mui', played a total of 120 matches, scoring 47 goals.

Meanwhile, Pathum United have officially announced the signing of 26-year-old Montenegro defender Milos Drincic from Kerala Blasters, a top-tier club in the Indian Super League, to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Standing at 195cm tall, Drincic has also represented Montenegro at the U17, U19 and U21 levels.

Goeckel to coach U17 side

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has appointed German Marco Goeckel as the new head coach of the Thailand U17 team.

Goeckel will start work with immediate effect as the Thai U17 team are scheduled to participate in the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in October. They are hoping to be among the eight Asian teams to make the 2030 Fifa U17 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Goeckel has experience with a number of Thai clubs and is also a former Bayern Youth Cup coach.