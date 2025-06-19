Jeeno leads Thai charge on Texas turf

Texas: World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul will lead the Thai charge at the Women's PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, at Fields Ranch East.

Five-time LPGA Tour winner Jeeno, currently leading the Race to the CME Globe, will be joined by Ariya Jutanugarn, Patty Tavatanakit, Chanettee Wannasaen, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Arpichaya Yubol, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Pornanong Phatlum at this year's third major tournament.

Jeeno finished fourth in 2022, her best result at this championship. She has recorded six top-10 finishes from 10 starts this year and won the Mizuho Americas Open last month.

Jeeno will tee off today alongside American world No.1 Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, while Ariya is paired with American duo Lucy Li and Rose Zhang.

The 71st edition of the tournament will feature 156 athletes vying for 650 Race to the CME Globe points and a winner's cheque of US$1.8 million.

The field is as star-studded as ever, with all 15 of this season's winners as well as 12 past champions of this event competing. The lineup includes 2025 major winners Mao Saigo and Maja Stark, along with Korda and 2024 Women's PGA Championship winner Amy Yang.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Korda attended a press conference on Tuesday with therapeutic tape on her neck.

Korda explained she had suffered a spasm the day before during practice at PGA Frisco, the site of this week's major.

"I hit a shot out of the rough yesterday [Monday], and my neck went into a full spasm," Korda said. "It's getting better, but yeah, it was not very good yesterday."

Despite being winless this season, Korda -- still the betting favourite -- said she expects to be ready for her first-round tee-off today.

The injury, however, comes at a difficult time for Korda, whose last LPGA Tour win came in November. She was tied for second at the US Women's Open earlier this month.

Korda previously cited a neck injury for missing two events during the 2024 Asia swing. She also missed part of the 2022 season due to a blood clot in her arm.

"Obviously, with the injury I had last year, every time something flares up in my neck now, I feel it more than I used to," she said.

"But I have a great physio who takes care of me. We're working through it, and I'll be ready by Thursday."