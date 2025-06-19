ONE Championship: Chatri Sityodtong says bonuses won’t go to 'brawlers' – ‘that’s not Muay Thai’

ONE chairman defends stricter bonus standards – says he wants to reward ‘killer instinct’ and ‘beautiful Muay Thai weapons’

Chatri Sityodtong has addressed a noticeable slowdown in performance bonuses across ONE Championship events – and insisted he only wants to reward fighters who showcase elite technique, not reckless aggression.

The ONE Championship CEO and chairman made the comments at a dinner with Thai media and prominent Muay Thai gym owners in Bangkok this week, amid growing online discussion around the issue.

“Some fighters are just swinging for the fences and brawling to get the KO bonus,” Chatri said during a media scrum. “That’s not Muay Thai. I don’t want to give them bonuses. Fighters need to show killer instinct and beautiful Muay Thai weapons like head kicks and elbows.”

Performance bonuses – worth US$50,000 at ONE numbered and Fight Night events, and 350,000 baht at ONE Friday Fights – have become a hallmark of the promotion since being introduced in 2022 and 2023 respectively. But fans have recently noticed a shift.

Just one bonus was handed out on each of the last two ONE Fight Night cards in May and June – to Nong-O and Jaosuayai respectively – despite multiple highlight-reel finishes across both shows.

Nong-O, a former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion who moved down to flyweight this year, received the US$50,000 award for his clinical decision win over Kongthoranee in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31.

Jaosuayai earned the same amount at ONE Fight Night 32 for his devastating first-round head kick KO of Nakrob.

“Last year, I gave out bonuses too easily, and a lot of fighters just came to brawl,” Chatri added. “I’d rather reward fighters like Jaosuayai, who display excellent Muay Thai technique.”

On ONE Friday Fights, where 6–7 bonuses were once common, some recent events have also featured fewer payouts.

The change has led to speculation among some fans and observers that the policy reflects internal cost-cutting. Chatri did not comment directly on budget concerns, but reaffirmed his commitment to rewarding “killer instinct” paired with elite skill.

By contrast, ONE still handed out multiple bonuses at its last two major numbered events – ONE 170 in January at Bangkok’s Impact Arena, and ONE 172 in March in Tokyo – suggesting a more selective approach rather than a total cutback.