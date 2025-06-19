Thai government pledges to support ONE Championship after Chatri Sityodtong’s ‘sadness’ amid F1 bid

Tourism Minister responds to CEO’s remarks on martial arts promotion being overlooked as Formula One proposal sparks backlash

Listen to this article

The Thai government has signalled it may begin backing ONE Championship – after founder Chatri Sityodtong expressed sadness at the lack of official support despite the martial arts organisation’s surging popularity and economic impact.

ONE’s viewership in Thailand reportedly surpassed the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as the combined figures for the Thai League and English Premier League. A recent Nielsen report estimated its annual economic impact at US$470 million (16 billion baht).

“We admire what ONE Championship is doing,” Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, said at a press conference on Wednesday, addressing growing scrutiny of the government’s recent Formula One bid.

“Mr Chatri and ONE Championship are a crucial part of the effort to promote Muay Thai. We’re always willing to support ONE, because Muay Thai is something all Thai people want to see promoted on the global stage.”

The remarks came a day after Chatri told Thai media at a dinner in Bangkok he was “saddened” by how the government favours foreign ventures over homegrown success stories.

“I am saddened that the Thai government hasn’t supported ONE,” he said. “Seventy million people in Thailand love ONE and our athletes. According to AC Nielsen, ONE is actually bigger than F1 in terms of viewership and engagement.”

He pointed to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s 17 million baht purse for his recent knockout win over Takeru Segawa in Japan as an example of the global platform ONE offers Thai fighters.

The 27-year-old has an estimated global fanbase of more than 5 million followers worldwide including high profile celebrities and sports superstars - such as the former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, who dropped by to visit the “Iron Man” and his family at their home near Bangkok last week.

“If ONE Championship had two to three events per week, it would give fighters many more opportunities,” Chatri added. “We’ve helped the country – inspired Thais to overcome obstacles, poverty, and achieve success.”

In separate remarks to the Bangkok Post on Thursday, Chatri said: “ONE has captured the hearts and minds of the entire country and elevated Thailand’s status on the global stage of sports, business, and politics. According to Nielsen, ONE is now Thailand’s biggest economic engine for tourism, contributing almost 10 per cent of Thailand’s GDP.”

Minister Sorawong added that he had attended two ONE events – once with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and again as Minister – and holds the organisation in high regard.

“As a Thai person, I truly admire what ONE Championship is doing to take Muay Thai global,” he said. “I’m a fan myself. If there’s a formal proposal, of course we’ll support it.”

Sorawong’s comments come as the government faces criticism over its bid to host Formula One in Bangkok from 2028 to 2032 – a project expected to cost over 41 billion baht.

Approved on June 17, the cabinet proposal forecasts annual returns of 16 billion baht from tourism and related economic activity. But critics online and within the Muay Thai community have questioned the long-term value of a three-day event given the high upfront cost and fiscal risk.

Plai Jitinat, president of ONE Thailand, welcomed the government’s new stance but said it had taken time for policymakers to fully grasp the opportunity ONE presents.

“Before, there was very little consideration from the Thai government to see what they could actually do with ONE’s success,” Plai told the Bangkok Post. “Hopefully they realise that now, especially in light of the Nielsen report.”

While both are global sports properties, Plai insisted ONE delivers more direct and lasting benefits to Thailand than F1 would do, especially for tourism and the domestic Muay Thai industry.

“F1 would cost 41 billion baht, and they project 16 billion in return – just for a few days a year,” he said. “We generate the same economic impact annually, at a fraction of the cost, and in a much more sustained way.”

He added that ONE’s weekly events, international broadcasts to 195 countries, and grassroots initiatives help grow Thailand’s combat sports ecosystem throughout the year.

ONE Championship launched its weekly ONE Friday Fights series at Lumpinee Stadium in January 2023 and has since staged over 100 events there. It also held major shows at Bangkok’s Impact Arena in June 2024 (ONE 167) and January 2025 (ONE 170), and remains Asia’s most-watched combat sports promotion.

“The Thai government has supported other sports and events around the world, but not us – even though I’m Thai, and I built ONE Championship into the number one martial arts promotion on the planet,” Chatri said. “Why?”

The Sports Authority of Thailand and the national soft power committee have also drawn criticism online, with fans accusing them of failing to fully leverage Muay Thai’s global appeal to promote Thailand more strategically.

Plai said now was the time to change that.

“The investment in ONE Lumpinee and Muay Thai will directly support the Thai ecosystem and take the country’s most cherished soft power to a global stage – we are the Premier League of Muay Thai for fans all over the world,” he said.