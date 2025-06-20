AIS unveils EPL coverage plans for the next season

Listen to this article

Advance Info Service Plc (AIS) has unveiled package prices for the English Premier League live coverage in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

The Monomax standard package is priced at 199 baht (down from 299 baht) per month, or 999 baht (down from 2,999 baht) per year for AIS 3BB Fibre3 customers.

The package allows access to all 380 Premier League matches and every Thai League match.

The Play ultimate package is price at 1,499 baht per month, and the content will include European football leagues and tennis from beIN Sports while a mobile package for Premier League will start at 699 baht per month.

New customers of AIS 3BB Fibre3 home internet package, starting at 699 baht per month, can also watch Premier League content throughout the season.

Meanwhile, as many as 40 Thai League matches will be available on the AIS Play platform for free.

Advance Info Service Plc (AIS), Gulf Development Plc (Gulf) and Jasmine International Plc (JAS) have entered into a "historic" pact with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) that will ensure live broadcasts of all domestic leagues and cup competitions earlier this month.

"AIS Play is ready to create a new entertainment phenomenon," said Prathana Leelpanang, AIS Chief Executive Officer of General Customer Group.

"AIS has joined hands with Gulf and JAS to earn the rights to broadcast all Thai League matches including Thai Leagues 1, 2 and 3, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the U21 youth league, the women's football league 1 and 2.

"We are also pushing all the English Premier League matches to the heart of the platform," he added.