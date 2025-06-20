Egonu-led Italy easily outclass Kingdom

Thailand coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai gives instructions to his players during the match against Italy. volleyballworld.com

Thailand suffered a second straight loss in week two of the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 in Hong Kong on Thursday.

World No.14 Thailand went down to top-ranked Italy 3-0 in Pool 5 at Kai Tak Arena.

The Italians, led by star opposite spiker Paola Egonu, proved too strong for the Thais as they wrapped up the match in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18.

Captain and outside hitter Ajcharaporn Kongyot led Thailand's scoring chart with nine points, from eight kills and one ace, while opposite Pimpichaya Kokram scored eight points, from seven kills and one block.

Egonu, who had a 27-point match high against Bulgaria, was again the top scorer for Italy with 13 points, from 11 kills and two blocks. Middle blocker Sarah Luisa Fahr and opposite Adhuoljok John Majak Malual had 10 points each.

The team, led by coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, have so far won only one match this campaign, against France during the first week in Beijing.

Thailand will have a rest day on Friday before taking on the Czech Republic in the third match on Saturday. They will meet Bulgaria in the final match of week two on Sunday.

They lost to Japan 3-2 in the first match of the Hong Kong leg on Wednesday.

Italy, who beat Bulgaria 3-1 in the first match on Wednesday, will face Japan on Friday.