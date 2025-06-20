Thai girls crush Vietnam, retain crown

Listen to this article

Thailand players celebrate a goal during the final in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo supplied)

Thailand retained the Asean U19 Girls' Championship title after they defeated Vietnam 3-1 in the final at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday night.

Nuengruthai Srathongwien's team won the tournament for the third time after their victories in the inaugural tournament in 2014 and 2023.

The victory capped off a run of five consecutive wins in the tournament for the Thais. They won all of their Group B matches against Indonesia (6-1), Malaysia (7-1) and Cambodia (4-0) before hammering Myanmar 5-1 in the semi-finals.

For the host team, Wednesday's loss was another disappointing result for the Vietnamese, who have now finished runners-up in all four editions (2014, 2022, 2023 and 2025).

Rinyaphan Moondong gave Thailand the lead after 27 minutes before Vietnam levelled through Thi Thuy Nga Do five minutes after the restart.

The Thais restored the lead from a Kurisara Limpawanich penalty in the 63rd minute after she was fouled in the area.

Thailand kept up the pressure and got the third goal from Phatcharaphorn Khunchuea in the 68th minute to put the game beyond Vietnam's reach.

Head coach Nuengruthai said after the match, "This is a great success for the Thai team. Our players did very well today and we won the title again.

"Our players dealt with the weather conditions well all week. All the players took good care of themselves and no one was injured or got sick until we reached the final.

"The players in this team are the future of Thai women's football and they are ready to step up to play in the senior tournaments in the future," added the coach.

Kurisara finished the tournament as the top scorer with six goals.

Sharks sign Fellipe

Chonburi have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Jorge Fellipe from fellow Thailand League 1 club Nongbua Pitchaya.

Fellipe became the sixth signing of the Sharks after Uker van Lingen, Santiphap Channgom, Nattapong Sairiya, Nattanan Biesumrit and Greg Hula.

Fellipe previously played for Lampang FC and Trat FC.