ONE Championship: two bouts cancelled, fighter misses weight for Friday Fights 113

Replacement fight added while Francisca Vera agrees to catchweight with Nongfahsai at Lumpinee Stadium

Listen to this article

Two fights have been cancelled while a fighter missed weight ahead of ONE Lumpinee 113, but all remaining bouts are officially confirmed for Friday night’s card in Bangkok.

Ranong’s rising star Donking Yotharakmuaythai will face Roi Et veteran Yodlekpet A Atchariya in a flyweight Muay Thai contest in the main event at Lumpinee Stadium.

Both fighters successfully passed hydration and tipped the scales at 134.6 pounds.

In an international featured bout, undefeated Asadula Imangazaliev meets returning Thai striker Dengphutai Superlek Muay Thai, with both competitors also clearing the flyweight limit.

Russia’s Imangazaliev, fighting out of Venum Training Camp, will look to become the latest prodigy of head coach Mehdi Zatout to earn a full-time contract.

However, two previously scheduled bouts have been scrapped due to illness.

Nanaka Honda was forced to withdraw from her 119-pound kickboxing clash with Senebi Tanji.

A replacement Muay Thai bout between Rungpetch Phetcharoen and Petwiset Pet Kiatphet has been added in its place at a 130-pound catchweight.

Meanwhile, former Road to ONE tournament winner Kongklai Sor Sommai pulled out of his 140-pound matchup against Alexey Balyko, who will still receive his full purse after successfully making weight and passing hydration.

In the atomweight division, Nongfahsai PK Saenchai missed weight, but her opponent Francisca Vera agreed to proceed with the bout at 115.2 pounds without compensation.

“Miss Scarface” Vera will be looking to continue building momentum after derailing the hype and defeating Myanmar’s debuting Vero Nika by split decision in February.

ONE Championship uses a dual weigh-in and hydration protocol to prioritise fighter safety. Athletes who miss the limit can still compete if their opponents agree to revised terms.

All told, 22 fighters across 11 bouts remain on the card for ONE Lumpinee 113, which streams live to 195 countries.