Double boost for Pathum as Chanon, Emaviwe join side

Listen to this article

Rising star left-back Chanon Thamma. (Photo supplied)

Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United have strengthened their squad for the upcoming season with double signings of Chanon Thamma and Jordan Emaviwe on Friday.

The 21-year-old left-back Chanon has joined from T2 club Chanthaburi while Singapore star Emaviwe has completed a switch from Chiang Rai United.

Chanon shared his excitement about joining the Rabbits saying, "I am thrilled to join a big club like BG Pathum United. This is a huge challenge for me, and I will do my best, both in training and on the pitch. I will do everything I can to help the team as much as possible."

Chanon began his professional career with Uthai Thani FC before moving to Banbueng FC in 2022. He then joined Chanthaburi in 2023, where his impressive performances earned him a place in the Thailand U23 national team.

Last season, he made 28 appearances in all competitions for Chanthaburi. Most recently, he was called up to the senior Thailand national team during the Fifa Day window.

Emaviwe said, "It is a great honour to join BG Pathum United. Pathum are one of the leading clubs in Thailand and have a strong fanbase. I am looking forward to playing for them and I will try to do everything I can to bring success to the team."

Jordan, known for his versatility and towering presence at 193cm, is capable of playing both as a defender and a striker. He began his career with Balestier Khalsa FC in the Singapore Premier League before moving to Young Lions. He then moved to the Thai League with Chiang Rai during the second half of the 2024-2025 season.