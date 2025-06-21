Thailand’s Jeeno extends lead at Women’s PGA

Listen to this article

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand reacts after an approach shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco on June 20 in Frisco, Texas. (Getty Images for LPGA)

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul is halfway home to her first major victory, as she will take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas.

A victory for the 22-year-old star from Ratchaburi would move her into first place in the Rolex rankings, if current No.1 Nelly Korda finishes 11th or lower. Korda was tied for 16th after two rounds at 2 over par.

Jeeno followed her first-round 68 with a 2-under-par 70 on Friday to reach 6-under 138 at the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco near Dallas, where the Thai golfer has a home.

She has a comfortable edge over Australia’s Minjee Lee, who shot even-par 72, and Rio Takeda of Japan, who birdied her final hole and four of her last six for a 71.

Veteran Lexi Thompson also posted a 70 in the second round and holds fourth place at 2 under.

The course played even tougher than the day before, and only one player managed to break 70. England’s Charley Hull posted a 3-under 69 to move to 3 over and ensure she will make the cut after an opening-round 78 set her back.

Jeeno entered the day with a one-shot lead and spent most of her round hovering around even par. After beginning on the back nine, she had two birdies and two bogeys through 16 holes before a birdie-birdie finish.

She made a 12-foot putt at the par-3 eighth before two-putting from 59 feet at the par-5 ninth.

Jeeno has five wins to her credit on the LPGA Tour and has placed in the top 10 of seven majors. Now she will get to play from ahead and defend her lead in a high-pressure situation.

“I think it depends on the wind,” she said of the two weekend rounds to come. “If you can commit with the wind you see and then calculate really well and put yourself tee-to-green really well and then make par, I think it’s good enough.”

Thompson had a bogey-free round nearly in the bag before stumbling on the 18th hole when her approach found a bunker.

Thompson, 30, stopped competing full-time after 2024, but she is making her seventh start of 2025 and is in great form, having tied for fourth last week at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“When I’m home I’m grinding and practicing and still working on my game,” Thompson said. “Any time I tee it up — even saying I was stepping away from a full-time schedule, any time I tee it up I want to come out here and compete and win.”

A win this weekend would give Thompson her second career major title, 11 years after her first.

The only American in red figures besides Thompson is Auston Kim, who shot 72 Friday and is tied for fifth at 1 under with Somi Lee (73) and Chisato Iwai (72).

Kim would be a major upset story if she were to win on Sunday. She is ranked No.98 in the world, has never won on tour and never finished better than tied for 30th at a major.

“My mindset today was just staying in it,” Kim said of her two-birdie, two-bogey round. “I didn’t really feel like I had hit any superhuman shots. I didn’t want to. I didn’t have to chop it out of the rough today like I did (Thursday). I think that’s just a testament to how smart I was playing.”