Poramet jets off to start new chapter with Jubilo
Sports

PUBLISHED : 22 Jun 2025 at 03:35

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Sports

WRITER: Tor Chittinand

Dream move: Thailand striker Poramet Arjvirai.
Thailand international striker Poramet Arjvirai left for Japan on Saturday to join J-League 2 club Jubilo Iwata.

The prolific striker is joining Jubilo Iwata on an 11-month loan contract from Muang Thong United.

Poramet said he is very happy and excited to be "boarding the plane to Japan.

"It was my dream to go and play in Japan.

"During the national team camp, I consulted with senior players who have been in Japan like Jaroensak Wonggorn and Chanathip Songkrasin and they gave me advice on how prepare for it.

"I don't have any problems with my physical fitness because I have been training with Muang Thong on a regular basis.

"I am aiming to win a place on the starting line-up.

"I am also hoping that my time in Japan will help me improve my game and I will be able to serve the Thai national team even better."

The Thai stars currently in Japan are Jaroensak (Cerezo Osaka in J1), Ekanit Panya (Ehime in J2) and Supachok Sarachat (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in J2).

