Kingdom's spikers suffer another defeat in HK leg

Rising above: Thailand's Pimpichaya Kokram in action against Czech Republic during the match in Hong Kong. volleyballworld.com

The Thai women's volleyball team remained winless after losing to the Czech Rebublic 3-0 in their third match of the second week of the FIVB Nations League 2025 in Hong Kong on Saturday.

World No.14 Thailand were beaten by the 13th-ranked Czechs 25-18, 25-16, 32-30 during their Pool 5 match at Kai Tak Arena.

Heading into the match on the back of two successive losses against Japan and Italy earlier in the week, the Thais hoped to bounce back against a team they beat in their only meeting back in 2010.

However the Czechs, with their superior height advantage, proved too strong as they wrapped up the match in less than two hours.

Despite the defeat, rising star outside hitter Warisara Seetaloed continued to impress with a game-high 14 points (12 kills, 1 block and 1 ace).

The 19-year-old outside hitter joined opposite Pimpichaya Kokram, who also scored 14 points (13 kills and 1 ace), at the top of the scoring chart for the Thai team.

Another OH Sasipapron Janthawisut was also in fine form, adding 10 points (all kills).

Czech opposite spiker Monika Brancuska had a game-high 22 points (18 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace) while outside hitter and captain Michaela Mlejnkova scored 17 points (16 kills and 1 ace).

Thailand, who have just one win from seven matches so far, will play Bulgaria as they wrap up the Hong Kong leg Sunday.