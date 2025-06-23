Chaba Kaew ready as Asian Cup qualifiers kick off

Thailand women's team players train in Chiang Mai yesterday.

The Chaba Kaew are ready for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers which kick off at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium Monday afternoon.

Thailand are hosting the Group B games of the qualifying tournament, which will run in the northern city until July 5. The five teams in the group are India, Iraq, Mongolia, Timor Leste and hosts Thailand.

The opening day games will see Mongolia face India at 4pm and Iraq take on Timor Leste at 7.30pm.

Thailand will start their campaign against Timor Leste on Thursday night.

Thailand women's team coach Futoshi Ikeda told a pre-tournament press conference Sunday: "We are ready and hope to do our best in this tournament.

"The mood in the Thai team camp is really perfect, every player has the same goal of qualifying for the Asian Cup.

"The fact that we are playing at home should provide extra motivation to the players but we are not going to underestimate our opponents."

The winners of the eight qualifying groups will join the four seeded teams in next year's finals.