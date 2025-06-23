Thais end Hong Kong leg without a win

Thailand's Thanacha Sooksod reacts during the match against Bulgaria in Hong Kong on Sunday. volleyballworld.com

Thailand ended the second week of the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 without a win after they lost to Bulgaria 2-3 in Hong Kong Sunday.

The Thais battled from two sets down to force the deciding fifth but still fell short as they were beaten 24-26, 13-25, 25-21, 25-22, 9-15 by the Eastern Europeans at Kai Tak Arena.

Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai made one change to the team that lost to the Czech Republic on Saturday, with Sasipapron Janthawisut replacing Chatchu-On Moksri in the starting line-up alongside Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Wimonrat Thanapan, Pornpun Guedpard and libero Piyanut Pannoy.

Sasipapron was Thailand's highest scorer with 15 points, tying with fellow outside hitter Warisara Seetaloed. Opposite Thanacha Sooksod also had an impressive game with 14 points.

Bulgaria skipper Elitsa Vasileva Atanasijevic was the team's top scorer with 19 points, while middle blocker Nasya Dimitrova had 18 points.

'A disappointing loss'

"It was disappointing that we lost to today. It was close. We couldn't play our game in the first two sets but fought back to win the third and the fourth," said middle blocker Thatdao.

"We just have to admit that we weren't good enough. We will have to train harder and try to cut down on our errors."

"The team were down after losing to the Czech Republic on Saturday. But it was all over now and we will have to prepare for the third leg in the United States," she added.

Thailand have just one win against seven losses after two weeks of the preliminary phase. They picked up only five points and are ranked 16th in the 18-team standings.

Thailand will travel to the United States to play the third leg in Arlington, Texas, next month.

The opening match against the hosts will take place on July 9, followed by matches against Germany on July 10, Dominican Republic on July 11 and Canada on July 13.