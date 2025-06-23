ONE Championship: Superbon vs Noiri title unification tops ONE 173 card in Tokyo, Chatri predicts massive knockout’

Listen to this article

ONE Championship has confirmed a massive double-header for its return to Tokyo – with Superbon and Masaaki Noiri set to unify the featherweight kickboxing title at ONE 173, and Anatoly Malykhin looking to reclaim the heavyweight MMA belt from Reug Reug.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the top two bouts during a press conference on Monday at Spiral Hall in the Japanese capital, and promised more world title fights will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The blockbuster event is set for November 16 at Ariake Arena – the same venue that hosted Superlek’s flyweight kickboxing title decision win over Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January 2024.

“We have arguably two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet facing off in the main event,” Chatri said. “Masaaki Noiri versus Superbon – interim world champion vs current world champion. I predict this fight will end in a massive knockout.”

Noiri shocked fans in March when he stopped ONE featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai PK Saenchai with a third-round TKO at ONE 172 in Saitama. That win earned the 32-year-old the interim belt and a place atop Japan’s striking scene.

Superbon, who was elevated to undisputed champion in January after Chingiz Allazov was stripped of the title, is looking to bounce back from a TKO loss to Tawanchai at ONE 170 in January. The Thai striking ace still holds one of the division’s most storied resumes.

“This fight is going to prove again that I am a top-level fighter,” Superbon said. “It’s very important for me to win and still be the champion. I want to go back to the rematch with Tawanchai – I cannot lose this fight.”

“I think Noiri has a lot more experience than Tawanchai in kickboxing but against me it’s different,” he added. “I have a lot of experience. I am the best at kickboxing. I will [still] be the best.”

Noiri promised to deliver a finish and called the opportunity “a dream come true.”

“I think Superbon is a great athlete,” he said. “He’s stronger and more competitive than Tawanchai. I’m very grateful to be fighting him on such a grand platform. I promise it will end with a knockout – and I’ll be wearing the belt.”

The co-main event will see Malykhin attempt to take back the heavyweight MMA belt from Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane – who stunned the previously unbeaten Russian in a split decision last November at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

“I think between these two superstars, it’s over 250kg of pure power and explosiveness,” Chatri said. “MMA at the highest level on the planet.”

Malykhin still holds ONE’s light heavyweight and middleweight titles, but has yet to defend either. Meanwhile, Reug Reug will look to prove his upset win wasn’t a fluke.

Also present at Monday’s press conference were Japanese stars Takeru, Yuki Yoza, and flyweight MMA champ Yuya Wakamatsu – all likely to appear on the card.

Yoza is set to face former champion Petchtanong Petchfergus in a potential bantamweight kickboxing title eliminator on July 18 at ONE Friday Fights 116 in Bangkok. A win there could book the former K-1 champ a shot at divisional king Jonathan Haggerty.

“Japanese fans get ready for an even bigger spectacle than we did at Saitama Super Arena,” Chatri said. “We’re going to showcase Muay Thai, kickboxing, grappling, MMA and more – the greatest martial arts world champions on the planet.”

Chatri said ONE 172 did “2.3 billion organic video views” globally and vowed ONE 173 will be “the most-watched ONE Championship event in history.”

“Japan holds a very important place in my heart – my mother is Japanese,” he added. “I promised her that kakutogi [combat sports] will once again be the most popular sport in all of Japan, like it was 30 years ago.”