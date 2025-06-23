ONE Championship: Takeru calls for Rodtang rematch – ‘boxing or bareknuckle’ at ONE 173

Japanese kickboxing superstar eyes ‘revenge’ on November 16 at Ariake Arena after confirming he will not retire

Takeru Segawa says he wants a second shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon – and is open to doing it under boxing rules, or even bareknuckle in “just a fist fight.”

Speaking at Monday’s ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, the former K-1 three-division champion said he remains focused on redemption after being knocked out in the first round by Rodtang at ONE 172 in March.

“ONE Championship has helped me decide I want to continue fighting,” Takeru said. “I would like revenge against Rodtang – so this is what I’m thinking about now.

“I would like to say I’m very ready now, but I’m not in a position to make any proposal at the moment. But I saw Rodtang made some comments on social media that he is ready, and I heard from some people in ONE Championship that maybe a good idea would be boxing.

“So maybe that, or open finger gloves or bare knuckle – even just a fist fight.”

The 33-year-old Japanese star had told reporters at the post-event press conference in Saitama that he would take time to consider retirement.

The Rodtang loss followed a decision defeat in his promotional debut against flyweight kickboxing champ Superlek – a far cry from the sky-high expectations fans had when he signed with ONE.

While he does hold a TKO win over Myanmar’s Thant Zin, Takeru has yet to find consistent form under the ONE banner.

Even so, the Tokyo native said he is “really looking forward” to being part of ONE’s return to Japan on November 16 at Ariake Arena – the same venue he headlined against Superlek in January.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong appeared to welcome the idea of a Rodtang rematch.

“What would you think would be the best discipline?” Chatri said on Monday. “We would like to ask the Japanese fans.”

Rodtang helped stoke speculation over the weekend, posting on Instagram: “That fight was probably too soon.”

The Thai superstar’s comment was seen by many as a reference either to how quickly the bout ended, or to reports that Takeru entered with a broken rib and sternum – injuries teammate Masaaki Noiri said were sustained two weeks prior.

“But if you’re interested,” Rodtang added, “I’m ready to give you a rematch – any rules, any format, I’m ready.”

ONE 173 will be headlined by a featherweight kickboxing title unification bout between Superbon and Noiri, with Anatoly Malykhin also set to rematch Reug Reug for the heavyweight MMA belt.

Takeru is expected to appear on the Tokyo card, though his opponent has not yet been confirmed.