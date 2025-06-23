IOC is in 'best of hands', says Bach as he hands over to Coventry

Listen to this article

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry receives the ceremonial key from outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach during the handover ceremony

LAUSANNE - Kirsty Coventry became the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the most powerful person in sport, on Monday in a handover ceremony with her predecessor Thomas Bach.

The Zimbabwean is the first woman and African to head the body and at 41 the youngest since Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who is credited with founding the modern-day Olympics.

Coventry accepted the Olympic key from Bach, who like her is an Olympic champion -- he won a team fencing gold in 1976 and she earned two swimming golds in 2004 and 2008.

Stepping down after a turbulent 12-year tenure, Bach expressed his confidence that the Olympic movement was "in the best of hands" and Coventry would bring "conviction, integrity and a dynamic perspective" to the role.

Coventry, who swept to a crushing first-round victory in the election in Greece in March, leans heavily on her family.

Aside from her parents, who were present at the ceremony in Lausanne, there is her husband Tyrone Seward, who was effectively her campaign manager, and two daughters, six-year-old Ella, who Bach addresses as "princess", and Lily, just seven months old.

"Ella saw this spider web in the garden and I pointed out how it is made, and how strong and resilient it is to bad weather and little critters," said Coventry, who takes over officially at midnight Swiss time Monday (2200 GMT).

"But if one little bit breaks it becomes weaker. That spider web is our movement, it is complex, beautiful and strong but it only works if we remain together and united."

- 'Pure passion' -

Coventry said she could not believe how her life had evolved since she first dreamt of Olympic glory in 1992.

"How lucky are we creating a platform for generations to come to reach their dreams," she said to a packed audience in a marquee in the Olympic House garden, which comprised IOC members, including those she defeated, and dignitaries.

"It is amazing and incredible, indeed I cannot believe that from my dream in 1992 of going to an Olympic Games and winning a medal I would be standing here with you to make dreams for more young children round the world."

Coventry, who served in the Zimbabwean government as sports and arts Minister from 2019 to this year, said the Olympic movement was much more than a "multi-sport event platform."

"We (IOC members) are guardians of this movement, which is also about inspiring and changing lives and bringing hope," she said.

"These things are not to be taken lightly and I will be working with each and every one of you to continue to change lives and be a beacon of hope in a divided world.

"I am really honoured to walk this journey with you."

Bach, who during his tenure had to grapple with Russian doping and their invasions of the Crimea and Ukraine as well as the Covid pandemic, said he was standing down filled with "gratitude, joy and confidence" in his successor.

"With her election it sends out a powerful message, that the IOC continues to evolve," said the 71-year-old German, who was named honorary lifetime president in Greece in March.

"It has its first female and African to hold this position, and the youngest president since Pierre de Coubertin. She represents the truly global and youthful spirit of our community."

Bach, who choked back tears at one point during his valedictory speech, was praised to the rafters by Coventry, who was widely seen as his preferred candidate of the seven vying for his post.

After a warm embrace she credited him with teaching her to "listen to people and to respect them," and praised him for leading the movement with "pure passion and purpose."

"You have kept us united through the most turbulent times.

"You left us with many legacies and hope, thank you from the bottom of my heart for leading us with passion and never wavering from our values."