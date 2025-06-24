Picha leaves Kirins to join Malaysian giants Selangor
Sports

Picha leaves Kirins to join Malaysian giants Selangor

PUBLISHED : 24 Jun 2025 at 03:40

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Sports

WRITER: Tor Chittinand

Picha Autra, right, has joined Malaysian league club Selangor.
Picha Autra, right, has joined Malaysian league club Selangor.

Muang Thong United captain Picha Autra has parted ways with the former Thai League champions to join Malaysian club Selangor.

The 29-year-old national team midfielder spent five seasons with the Kirins before walking away for his first-ever stint with a foreign team.

Picha said in a social media post he was deeply saddened by the move away from the club where he began his footballing journey as a young player.

"I took my first steps at this club at the age of 16 and won many youth championships with the team," said Picha.

"It was at Muang Thong where I first interacted with foreign players and my professional career also started here.

"I left the club after some time but returned and was honoured to be handed the captain's armband.

"It was a difficult decision, but this is an opportunity to prove myself as it's a new challenge in my football career. I will never forget Muang Thong."

His new club Selangor have welcomed Picha and have officially announced him as their latest import to help the team compete in the Malaysian Super League and other international competitions like the AFC Champions League Two and the Shopee Cup in the 2025-2026 season.

Picha said after joining Selangor on Monday: "I chose to join Selangor because this will be a personal challenge and a very valuable opportunity for me.

"Additionally, it gives me the chance to gain international experience and step out of my comfort zone. At the same time, for me, this club is very professional and held to a high standard.

"I want to quickly adapt to the team and understand the culture here, as well as build good relationships with the coaching staff, officials and my new teammates.

"I hope my experience in handling pressure and guiding teammates will help me prepare well for the challenges here."

