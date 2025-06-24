Cricket: England rally after Pant heroics to set up thrilling finish to India opener

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his second century of the match in the first Test against England

LEEDS (UNITED KINGDOM) - Rishabh Pant became the first India batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a Test against England on Monday's fourth day at Headingley before the hosts hit back to set up a dramatic finale to the series opener.

England, with all their wickets standing, will head into Tuesday's final day needing a further 350 runs to reach a target of 371 as they bid to go 1-0 up in a five-match series.

India were threatening to bat England out of the game while Pant, who made 134 in the first innings, completed a 130-ball century, including 13 fours and two sixes, before falling for 118.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper received excellent support from opener Rahul, who made 137 in a fourth-wicket partnership of 195 that started when India were faltering at 92-3 in their second innings.

But from the relative safety of 333-4, India lost their last six wickets for 31 runs as they slumped to 364 all out.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue did the bulk of the damage in a burst of three wickets in four balls.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett survived a potentially tricky six-over spell to take England to 21-0 at stumps.

- 'Blockbuster finish' -

"It's a blockbuster finish waiting tomorrow (Tuesday)," Rahul told Sky Sports after stumps.

He added: "Someone's got to win tomorrow, it'll be an interesting day. The wicket is not as easy as the first innings, they (England) won't find it as easy to hit the ball on the rise.

"Even if they get a big partnership, if we get a couple of wickets we'll be right in the game."

Tongue, meanwhile was proud of England's resilience, saying: "It's very exciting. To get them all out at the end of the day and to not lose a wicket was crucial."

Tongue, who finished with innings figures of 3-72 in 18 overs, added: "I do enjoy bowling at the tail, it's a good opportunity to get wickets."

India also collapsed in the first innings. Despite hundreds from captain Shubman Gill, Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, they were dismissed for 471 after losing their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

The outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, took five wickets in England's first-innings 465 and will be the danger man for India on Tuesday.

England, however, have succeeded in pulling off some dramatic run-chases in their 'Bazball' era under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes

They reached a target of 378 -- their record successful fourth-innings chase in Test cricket -- against a Bumrah-led India attack at Edgbaston three years ago.

Pant is just the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score hundreds in both innings of the same match following Andy Flower's scores of 142 and 199 not out for Zimbabwe against South Africa in 2001.

After a morning session in which India skipper Gill was the only batsman dismissed, Rahul and Pant upped the tempo in their contrasting styles.

Pant completed an 83-ball fifty before driving Shoaib Bashir for two soaring sixes in three balls.

Rahul took 202 balls to reach his century, featuring 13 fours, with a trademark cover-drive -- his ninth hundred in 59 Tests.

Pant, severely injured in a life-threatening car crash in December 2022, was stuck in the 90s before a quick single took him to his century.

Rahul eventually played on to Brydon Carse before Tongue dismissed Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj with successive deliveries.

Bumrah survived the hat-trick but was bowled next ball by Tongue with Prasidh Krishna out for a duck as well when he holed out off Bashir to end the innings.