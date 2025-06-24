ONE Championship: Reug Reug enlists Rampage Jackson, Malykhin training with Fedor for Tokyo rematch

Heavyweight MMA title bout at ONE 173 will take place in a cage as Chatri admits first fight was ‘pretty ugly’

Reug Reug (left) and Anatoly Malykhin face off at the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo. Credit_ ONE Championship

Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane and Anatoly Malykhin are set for a high-stakes ONE Championship heavyweight MMA rematch at ONE 173 – with two big legends of Japanese MMA history getting involved.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will corner Reug Reug in Tokyo for the November 16 showdown at Ariake Arena, while Malykhin said he is preparing with Russian great Fedor Emelianenko for the fight, which will take place inside the ONE Circle.

“The first fight with two heavyweights in the ring was pretty ugly,” ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong admitted at Monday’s kickoff press conference in Tokyo. “But this time we’re bringing a cage, and somebody is gonna get a finish.”

Kane stunned the previously unbeaten Malykhin with a split decision win last November at ONE 169 in Bangkok – but the bout drew criticism for its slow pace and lack of action, compounded by the ring format.

Reug Reug (left) and Anatoly Malykhin are separated by CEO Chatri Sityodtong on stage at the ONE 173 press conference. Credit_ ONE Championship

“This time the rematch will be different,” Malykhin said via translator. “Last time it was like a dance when the match started – but I will definitely get the knockout this time and be more stubborn.”

Malykhin, who still holds ONE’s middleweight and light heavyweight belts, said he is looking to follow in Fedor’s footsteps on Japanese soil.

“I heard there is a legendary Russian fighter here – Fedor Emelianenko – so I would like to inherit that tradition and show this beautiful MMA,” he said. “Japanese people have shown me a very warm welcome, I would like to say thank you.”

But Reug Reug said the best is yet to come from himself, not his great rival.

Reug Reug speaks to the media at the ONE 173 press conference ahead of his co-main event rematch with Anatoly Malykhin. Credit_ ONE Championship

“The last time I fought Anatoly, I fought the best version of him – the one who had knocked everyone else out – but I was only at 50 percent,” the Senegalese wrestling powerhouse said. “This time, you’ll see the best version of me from round one.”

Bigger MMA divisions like heavyweight and light heavyweight have deep roots in Japan, dating back to the golden era of PRIDE in the 1990s and 2000s – and ONE appears to be tapping into that legacy with this co-main event.

And the 33-year-old Reug Reug says Japan holds a special place in his MMA journey.

“I feel the tradition of Japanese MMA runs through my blood,” he added. “A lot of legends started here. I’m next in a long line.

Anatoly Malykhin displays a _Tiger Mask_ gift from Takeru, who was also on stage at the ONE 173 press conference. Credit_ ONE Championship

“This fight with Anatoly stamps me as one of the biggest MMA fighters in the world. I hope Anatoly appreciates me giving him the rematch.”

Reug Reug also revealed that Jackson – a PRIDE and UFC legend who fought Fedor at Saitama Super Arena in 2019 – will be in his corner for the bout. Chatri later confirmed the news.

“I will bring Rampage with me to pass over the ceremonial banner of huge fighters in this region,” Reug Reug said. “I like to fight in Japan – I have too much fun here.”

ONE 173 will be headlined by a featherweight kickboxing title unification bout between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri. More matchups are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.