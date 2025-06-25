Balance matters in swing

Listen to this article

Make sure your legs are shoulder-width apart' because it's a straight forward requisite. Stand with your knees slightly bent with your feet gently angled. Your front foot should have a slight angle outward, or towards where you want to hit the ball. Your back foot should be angled at a 90-degree from the desired target.

Angling your feet into the correct stance will allow faster body rotation and improved flexibility. Understanding where your feet should be positioned is important to understanding your whole swing because if you feel uncomfortable or off-centered your shots will be inconsistent. You want your body weight to be evenly distributed through your toes and heels.

Depending on the club you are using, you can lean into the shot. For example, for smaller irons your weight should be more on your front foot. For longer clubs place your weight on your back foot. Mastering the proper balance for each shot will allow you to improve your backswing, and hit more powerful shots.

