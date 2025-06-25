World Cup broadcasts dropped from ‘must-have’ list

Netherlands' Memphis Depay scores a goal. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has dropped the Fifa World Cup from the list of “must-have” sports events.

According to Tuesday's edition of the Government Gazette, the NBTC has decided that starting with the 2026 World Cup finals, the popular football tournament will no longer be classified as a “must-have” sports event that must be made available to the Thai public via terrestrial television channels.

The development reduces the number of legally free-to-watch sports events to six. They include the SEA Games, Asean Para Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

The main reasons for removing the World Cup from the list are its high broadcast rights fees and the absence of the Thai national team in the finals, which many Thai people see as making the investment unjustifiable.

The “must-have” provision in the law makes it compulsory to have live broadcasts through free-to-air TV channels for important sports events.

