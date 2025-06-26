Jeeno, Yin back to defend Dow title

Listen to this article

Michigan: Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul and China's Yin Ruoning return to defend their title at the Dow Championship in Midland, Michigan, this week.

The event sees LPGA athletes partner up for four days of team golf, two days of which will see them play foursomes and the other two in a four-ball format.

This year, 72 teams will compete for a purse of US$3.3 million (107.8 million baht), which is a $300,000 (9.8 million baht) increase from last year.

Jeeno and Yin teamed up to win the 2024 event at the Midland Country Club. They recorded a one-stroke victory with a birdie on the 72nd hole to edge out Jennifer Kupcho and Ally Ewing.

World No.2 Jeeno will be looking to continue the consistency she's displayed all season long, as she's coming off her seventh top-10 finish of the season following her tie for fourth at the Women's PGA Championship.

There will also be eight other Thai players competing at the team event this week.

The Jutanugarn sisters -- Ariya and Moriya -- who won the tournament in 2021, will team up again while Jasmine Suwannapura, winner of the inaugural event in 2019 with American Cydney Clanton, will pair with Kang Hae-Ji of South Korea.

Chanettee Wannasaen will partner Jaravee Boonchant for the second successive year. The pair finished tied for eighth last year.

Meanwhile, Arpichaya Yubol will play with Pornanong Phatlum for the second year running while Patty Tavatanakit will partner Jennifer Chang of the United States.

The field also features former champions Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol, who won the tournament in 2023.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand and long-time friend Danielle Kang of the US teamed up in 2021 and 2024 and are reuniting again this year as they look to build on their tied for 27 finish last season.

Kupcho and Leona Maguire will play together as partners for the first time this week. Kupcho won alongside Lizette Salas in 2022 and will look to lean on Maguire's match-play prowess to lift the team to victory.

The event will also feature 20 of this season's rookies, most notably Japanese twins Akie and Chisato Iwai, who will be teeing it up as partners this week.