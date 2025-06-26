Confident Chaba Kaew eye strong start in AFC qualifiers

Thailand's Rhianne Rush takes part in a training session in Chiang Mai.

Thailand women's national team kick off their campaign for a place in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup finals on Thursday night when they take on Timor Leste at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium.

Hosts Thailand are in Group B of the tournament's qualifiers, which is led by India following their merciless 13-0 rout of Mongolia on Monday at the same venue.

Timor Leste did well in their first game of the qualifying event on the same day, holding Iraq to a goalless draw.

The winners of the eight qualifying groups will join the four seeded teams in next year's finals in Australia.

The head coach of Thailand women's team, Futoshi Ikeda, welcomed two China-based players, Guangxi Pingguo Beinong's Panitha Jiratanaphibun and Jiraporn Mongkoldee, to the national team camp on Wednesday.

The Chaba Kaew had their usual training at the Prince Royal College in Chiang Mai on Wednesday and midfielder Ploychompoo Somnuek said ahead of the first training session that the team are looking forward to the game against Timor Leste.

"Every player is now ready. We have been training very hard for this event," she said. "We have learned the tactics well because the coach played video clips while explaining things, so we know what is expected from us."

The match between Thailand and Timor Leste will kick off at 7.30pm while the other match in the same group between Iraq and Mongolia will start at 4pm.