Champs Buriram link up with Augsburg

Buriram link up with Augsburg in youth boost Buriram partner Augsburg for talent pipeline

Buriram United and Augsburg will collaborate in youth development. (Photo supplied)

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United have agreed to a three-year partnership with Bundesliga club Augsburg, focusing on collaboration in youth development and the academy system.

The collaboration builds on the "Bundesliga Dream" project, which offers young players from around the world the opportunity to train with Bundesliga teams, including a player from Buriram United Academy.

"We're really looking forward to the partnership with Buriram United, which offers exciting opportunities for both clubs. After the successful implementation of 'Bundesliga Dream', this partnership is a logical next step," said Michael Stroll, CEO of Augsburg.

Pierre Lemmermeyer, a member of FCA's executive board, said, "Buriram United are by far the most popular and successful club in Thailand. Both clubs will benefit from the collaboration by gaining access to new resources, expertise and international networks, and by supporting each other's growth."

Chonchanok Chidchob, deputy managing director and director of football at Buriram United, said, "This partnership will give our young players a chance to progress to a professional level, while upgrading our coaching and academy systems to international standards."

Kingdom to host qualifiers

Thailand futsal team will host South Korea, Bahrain and Brunei in Group B of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers in September.

Thirty-one nations will participate in the qualifying tournament from Sept 20-24.

Eight group winners and the seven best-ranked runners-up from the qualifiers will join hosts Indonesia at the 18th edition of the finals, which are scheduled to commence in January next year.

Thailand were runners-up in the previous edition, losing to Iran 4-1 in the final.