Fraser-Pryce eases through in Jamaica trials farewell

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is racing at Jamaica's National Trials for the final time as she prepares for retirement. (Photo: AFP)

KINGSTON - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce launched her final appearance at Jamaica's National Trials with a comfortable victory in opening heats of the women's 100 metres on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Jamaican sprinting legend blasted through her heat in 11.33 seconds, the fifth-fastest time of qualifying ahead of Friday's semi-finals and finals.

Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and 10-time gold medallist at the World Championships, has said this week's meeting will be her final appearance at Jamaican trials before she hangs up her spikes.

The veteran sprinter is reportedly planning to bring the curtain down on her glittering career at the end of the 2025 season and is bidding to make the Jamaican team for the the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

"In the next two days, it will be my final time gracing the National Stadium," Fraser-Pryce said at an event organised by her shoe sponsor Nike in Kingston on Monday.

"Honestly, it's one of those moments that I'm looking forward to… because I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain."

On Thursday, Fraser-Pryce easily came through her opening heat ahead of Carleta Bernard and Kemba Nelson.

Shericka Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, posted the quickest qualifying time in 11.2sec, just ahead of Tia Clayton (11.21sec), who was fractionally quicker than twin sister Tina Clayton (11.27sec).

Jodean Williams was fourth fastest in 11.31sec.