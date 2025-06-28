ONE Championship: Nabil throws subtle dig at Superlek, ready for Haggerty after shock belt promotion at Friday Fights 114

Nabil Anane responds to months of drama and confusion after Superlek’s weight miss with quiet jab: ‘I won’t refuse any fights – just come on weight’

Nabil Anane is ready to defend his newly earned ONE Championship crown – firing a subtle shot at Superlek after his surprise elevation from interim status.

The 21-year-old was promoted to undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai champion during an in-ring interview at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, moments after his younger brother Yonis made a successful debut at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Asked whether a bout with former titleholder Jonathan Haggerty might be next, Anane kept things simple.

“If it should be [Haggerty], of course, why not?” he told the Bangkok Post. “I won’t refuse any fights – just come on weight and let’s fight.”

The Thai-Algerian star was understandably smiling after months of frustration were washed away, following former champion Superlek’s weight miss and hydration fail before their clash at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan in March.

Anane won that fight by unanimous decision but was left empty-handed despite Superlek being stripped of the belt on the scale. ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong later said at the post-event press conference that Superlek had refused to go five rounds, meaning the fight could not be contested for the title.

In a May interview, Superlek told the Bangkok Post he had been open to a five-round title fight and was unsure why it didn’t happen – comments Chatri disputed, saying the Thai had personally told ONE officials he would only accept a three-round bout.

Those claims frustrated Anane, the Bangkok Post understands, though he kept quiet publicly – until now.

Friday’s shock announcement brought an end to that saga. With no warning, Anane was invited into the ring at Lumpinee and informed mid-interview by commentator Mitch Chilson that he was no longer interim champion, but officially the undisputed bantamweight king.

“Yeah, of course I was surprised because I didn’t know this – they didn’t tell me before,” he said. “I just came here, my brother got a win, I was happy. They called me up, I thought they were going to announce a fight or something. But then they just said I’m now the champion.

“I was very surprised, very happy. I didn’t have any words – I was shaking.”

Anane said the past few months had been difficult to process, but the moment was worth the wait.

“This is my first time being this happy,” he added. “I just want to thank them so much. I didn’t know what to do.”

A potential rematch with Superlek appears unlikely for now, with “The Kicking Machine” on an extended break, but Haggerty – who also holds ONE’s bantamweight kickboxing belt – remains a strong candidate to face Anane next.

And after a wild few months of interim belts, weigh-in drama and confusion, Anane is just happy to have clarity – and ready to defend his place at the top.

“I like Japan,” he said, eyeing a potential return at ONE 173 on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.