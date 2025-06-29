Thailand expect tough test against Iraq

Listen to this article

Raring to go: Thailand players train ahead of their Group B match against Iraq in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers 2026.

Thailand will be seeking their second Group B win in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers when they take on Iraq at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium Sunday night.

In the first match of the day, India will face Timor Leste at 4pm with the Thailand-Iraq game slated for 7.30pm.

The Chaba Kaew picked up their first three points by routing Timor Leste 4-0 three days ago.

The Thai women's team trained for more than an hour on Saturday at the Prince Royal College in Chiang Mai.

Thailand defender Praewa Nudnabee said after the training session: "In the game with Timor, me and other defenders did well but I think we could have scored more goals.

"We are getting better as a team but need to improve a lot of things tactically, especially being more clinical in front of the goal.

"I am always happy playing as a right back and have had great success in the role. It allows me to help the team both in defence and in attack. This is how I play at my club as well.

"I expect a tougher game against Iraq as they have some very talented players. Some of them are playing in foreign leagues like Sweden and in the US.

"They are strong physically and have good individual skills, but we are ready to handle them and are aiming to pick up three points from this game.

"I hope the Thai football fans will keep on cheering our team. We have three matches left and we will try to win all of them."

The match between Thailand and Iraq will be broadcast live on Changsuek Youtube channel and via Thai Women's Football Facebook page.